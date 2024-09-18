2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Scotland

Glasgow has been confirmed as the host city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games after receiving support from the Scottish government.

The event will be a scaled-down version, featuring fewer sports and participants, and marks the city’s second time hosting the Games, following its 2014 edition.

Originally, the Australian state of Victoria was set to host but pulled out due to escalating costs. In response, Australian officials have committed significant financial backing to secure the deal.

Scottish Health and Sport Minister Neil Gray met with Commonwealth Games Australia to discuss the necessary funding, receiving the assurances needed to proceed.

The Scottish government has now formally expressed its support to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for a “scaled-back but high-quality” event.

The 2026 Games will feature 10 sports across four venues in Glasgow, with athletics at Scotstoun Stadium and swimming at Tollcross.

CGF president Chris Jenkins indicated that they are working with Commonwealth Games Scotland to officially announce Glasgow as the host city in the near future.

He said: “We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites hosts and International federations.”

He confirmed that Commonwealth Games Australia had contributed £2.3m to “enhance the event.”

The total budget for the Games is expected to be about £114m.