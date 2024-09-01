2026 Estimated Predictions: Votes for HH & the others:
1. Lusaka- HH @ 80% of set 1,242,000 votes by 2026=993,600 votes, others to share 20% votes.
2. Copperbelt-HH @ 80% of set 1,024 000 voters by 2026=819,200 votes, others to share 20% votes.
3. Eastern-HH @ 70% of set 900,000 voters by 2026 =630,000 votes, others to share 30% votes.
4. Southern-HH @ 95% of set 780,000 voters by year 2026 = 741,000 votes, others to share 5% votes.
5. Central-HH @ 90% of set 667,000 voters by 2026=600,300 votes, others to share 10% votes.
6. Northern-HH @ 50% of set 601,000 voters by 2026=300,500 votes, others to share 50% votes.
7. Luapula-HH @ 60% of set 563,000 voters by 2026=337,800 votes, others to share 40% votes.
8. Western-HH @ 90% of set 448,000 voters by 2026=403,200 votes, others to share 10% votes.
9. Muchinga-HH @ 40% of set 402,000 voters by 2026=160,800 votes, others to share 60% votes.
10. North/West-HH @ 98% of set 385,000 voters by 2026=377 300 votes, others to share 0.2% votes.
ESTIMATED TOTAL VOTERS BY 2026= 7,012,000 million
ESTIMATED HH VOTES TO BE CAST= 5,332,900 million.
ESTIMATED HH VOTE % = 76.155%.
Yaba. God forbid this baseless prediction from this person from Southern province comes true.
From Southern province, he will get 99.99 percent. We all know they vote along tribal lines there. Sad.
In Western and North Western, he could get 50 percent because they are also fed up with him. Our Lozi cousins do not trust him anymore.
Vote wisely in 2026.
What nonsense is this?