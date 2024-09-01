2026 Estimated Predictions: Votes for HH & the others:

1. Lusaka- HH @ 80% of set 1,242,000 votes by 2026=993,600 votes, others to share 20% votes.

2. Copperbelt-HH @ 80% of set 1,024 000 voters by 2026=819,200 votes, others to share 20% votes.

3. Eastern-HH @ 70% of set 900,000 voters by 2026 =630,000 votes, others to share 30% votes.

4. Southern-HH @ 95% of set 780,000 voters by year 2026 = 741,000 votes, others to share 5% votes.

5. Central-HH @ 90% of set 667,000 voters by 2026=600,300 votes, others to share 10% votes.

6. Northern-HH @ 50% of set 601,000 voters by 2026=300,500 votes, others to share 50% votes.

7. Luapula-HH @ 60% of set 563,000 voters by 2026=337,800 votes, others to share 40% votes.

8. Western-HH @ 90% of set 448,000 voters by 2026=403,200 votes, others to share 10% votes.

9. Muchinga-HH @ 40% of set 402,000 voters by 2026=160,800 votes, others to share 60% votes.

10. North/West-HH @ 98% of set 385,000 voters by 2026=377 300 votes, others to share 0.2% votes.

ESTIMATED TOTAL VOTERS BY 2026= 7,012,000 million

ESTIMATED HH VOTES TO BE CAST= 5,332,900 million.

ESTIMATED HH VOTE % = 76.155%.