2026 GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE FREE, FAIR, PEACEFUL & CONDUCTED IN A MANNER UPHOLDING OUR DEMOCRATIC VALUES, MWIIMBU ASSURES ZAMBIANS





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has reaffirmed the commitment of the New Dawn government and the Zambia Police Service to ensure that the 2026 general election is held in a peaceful and orderly environment.





Mr. Mwiimbu was responding to claims by opposition Socialist Party leader, Fred M’membe, who during a programme on Lusaka’s Hot FM expressed concerns over the 2026 general election based on the conduct of the police during recent by-elections.



Mr. Mwiimbu dismissed the claims allaying that the Zambia Police Service has significantly enhanced its professionalism, improved policing strategies, and strengthened the protection of human rights since UPND took over office.





He highlighted that the successful management of over 80 by-elections since 2021 serves as clear evidence of the police’s ability to maintain law and order while safeguarding citizens’ rights.

“The Zambia Police Service has demonstrated a professional approach to policing throughout the recent by-elections, ensuring that each election is conducted peacefully with minimal disruptions. Of course, there have been isolated incidents of confusion caused by a few individuals, Mr. Mwiimbu said.





Mr. Mwiimbu assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security in close partnership with the Zambia Police Service was working to ensure the 2026 polls were held in an atmosphere devoid of any violence.





“The 2026 general election will be free, fair, peaceful, and conducted in a manner that upholds the democratic values that our country stands for,” he said.