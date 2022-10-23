2026 NEW CABINET PROPOSED

When we form a United Opposition Political Party of Zambia – UOPPZ next year and form government in 2026, I propose Mundubile as President, Ba Lubinda as his vice, Ba Kambwili as Minister of Mines, Ba Mmembe as Justice Minister, Sean Tembo as Minister of Home Affairs, Bamayo Bana Lungu as Religious/ Gender Minister, Bamoyo Bana Sata (Christine kaseba) as Health Minister while I can take the post of Minister of Information (Chief Government Spokesperson). We need to agree and sign in the presence of the clergy who are supporting this movement to avoid the incoming Republican President comrade Brian Mundubile changing after being voted. We are kicking out this dictator out of State House, says Chilufya Tayali.