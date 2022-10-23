2026 NEW CABINET PROPOSED
When we form a United Opposition Political Party of Zambia – UOPPZ next year and form government in 2026, I propose Mundubile as President, Ba Lubinda as his vice, Ba Kambwili as Minister of Mines, Ba Mmembe as Justice Minister, Sean Tembo as Minister of Home Affairs, Bamayo Bana Lungu as Religious/ Gender Minister, Bamoyo Bana Sata (Christine kaseba) as Health Minister while I can take the post of Minister of Information (Chief Government Spokesperson). We need to agree and sign in the presence of the clergy who are supporting this movement to avoid the incoming Republican President comrade Brian Mundubile changing after being voted. We are kicking out this dictator out of State House, says Chilufya Tayali.
hehehehehehehehe dreaming is very much allowed but such dreams are can even wake up the dead
Dreaming is free my dear, you can day dream and night dream as much as you can. In 2026, people will choose their own leaders, who are you to choose for them?