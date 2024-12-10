2026 statehouse destiny of ECL is only just beginning..He will not back down- Prophet lsaac Amata

“As regarding Zambia I repeat it as l said earlier on today in my morning Facebook service and l repeat it again!..December 10,2024 is not the end of Edgar Chagwa Lungu 2026 but his beginning!..
The ruling was expected because of someone who was afraid of losing fair and square in 2026 elections so like Biden tried against Trump through the courts stop ECL from getting to the ballot through the same system !
ECL was eligible in 2021 but not in 2026.. can a man who was eligible to contest in 2021 and lost not eligible for 2026..DISASTER!
when you put fire on a bed can you lie on the same bed?
I said..”Remember Biden! He pursued but eventually himself got removed!..He who seeks to remove another will himself also be removed!.IT IS SPIRITUAL!..IT IS PROPHETIC
A 2026 statehouse destiny of ECL is only just beginning..He will not back down from his mandate..ONLY THE PEOPLE WILL DECIDE..
ANGEL OF SHAKING VERSUS NEBUCHADNEZZAR!”..share in Zambia..Prophet lsaac Amata…December 10,2024
Just keep your false prophecies to yourself, don’t disturb our peace which we cherish and guard jealously. You are not a spokesperson for Lungu to tell us that he will not back down, is that what he has told you? In case you don’t know or have forgotten, Lungu has been knocked down by the same law he signed. There is no coming back, as far as we Zambians are concerned, we are done with Lungu, we have to respect our own laws.
This man that doesnt know his place. Why npt speak to Nigerian issues instead of perpetually wanting to be more Zambian than Zambians?
You prophesies have failed? Loser
Your prophecies on this man are always NOT GATE. Remember in 2021 you said that he was winning but he didn’t.
This spiritist of the man is obsessed with ECL. I wonder the type of message he preaches to his congregation. His ministry is for ECL,of ECL and by ECL. He prays and fast for ECL yet children are being kidnapped in Nigeria. To him , charity begins with ECL not Nigeria.
Truly, Zambians are we so short of prophets and pastors in Zambia that Nigerian Prophets can chart our destiny?
Blame the Zambian media which parades this lunatic.