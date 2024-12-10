2026 statehouse destiny of ECL is only just beginning..He will not back down- Prophet lsaac Amata

“As regarding Zambia I repeat it as l said earlier on today in my morning Facebook service and l repeat it again!..December 10,2024 is not the end of Edgar Chagwa Lungu 2026 but his beginning!..

The ruling was expected because of someone who was afraid of losing fair and square in 2026 elections so like Biden tried against Trump through the courts stop ECL from getting to the ballot through the same system !

ECL was eligible in 2021 but not in 2026.. can a man who was eligible to contest in 2021 and lost not eligible for 2026..DISASTER!

when you put fire on a bed can you lie on the same bed?

I said..”Remember Biden! He pursued but eventually himself got removed!..He who seeks to remove another will himself also be removed!.IT IS SPIRITUAL!..IT IS PROPHETIC



A 2026 statehouse destiny of ECL is only just beginning..He will not back down from his mandate..ONLY THE PEOPLE WILL DECIDE..



ANGEL OF SHAKING VERSUS NEBUCHADNEZZAR!”..share in Zambia..Prophet lsaac Amata…December 10,2024