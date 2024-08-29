2026 WILL BE A WALKOVER, WE HAVE NO OPPOSITION – UPND



THE ruling UPND says currently there is no serious opposition in the country ahead of the 2026 2026 general election and it will be a smooth walkover.



The ruling party’s consultant Mark Simuuwe stated that the country needs a completely new opposition party which can come with new crop of politicians.



Kalemba News reports that Simuuwe said this in response to All People’s Congress Party leader Nason Msoni’s utterances in the media suggesting that the UPND has no chance in 2026.



He said Msoni’s utterances bordered on mediocrity noting that the opposition leader has no practical solutions for the people he claims to be fighting for.



Simuuwe challenged the opposition to come up with solutions to the problems that the country is facing instead of politicising everything.



“The over 42 thousand teachers who have been recruited are listening to people like Nason Msoni and they don’t agree with Msoni because they have been given jobs which he failed to give them.”



“The people who have received grants don’t agree with Msoni on change, he has no structures, let him not cheat himself,” he explained.



He also mentioned that former president Edgar Lungu was no match for the ruling political party.



“There’s no opposition to Government at all and if you look at president Lungu. How many MPs are talking about Edgar Lungu coming back? They are less than three,” said Simuuwe.



Kalemba, August 29, 2024