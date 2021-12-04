21 CANDIDATES HAVE SO FAR APPLIED TO STAND ON THE UPND TICKET IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY.

As at 3 December 2021, over 21 candidates have stepped forward and expressed interest to run for the Kabwata Constituency parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the tragic death of Hon. Levy Mkandawire.

1. Obvious Mwaliteta

2. Bob Sakahilu

3. Mutinta Mazoka

4. Sulwe Isaac

5. Royd Chibonta

6. Sibeso Mwendaweli

7. Chilekwa Munkonge

8. Msaiwale Mlewa

9. Andrew Tayengwa

10. Leslie Chikuse

11. Job Phiri

12. Felix Kayanje

13. Mike Mulabe

14. Henry Chibutu

15. Mrs Banda

Out of the 21 aspiring candidates running, only two are women. The Kabwata MP aspirants will be subjected to a democratic and rigorous selection process by various party structures to come up with one officially adopted candidate to stand on the UPND ticket.

The candidates have concluded an official introductory tour of all the 5 wards of Kabwata Constituency organized by the UPND Kabwata Constituency executive.

Issued by:

Mainda Simataa

Information and Publicity Secretary

UPND Kabwata Constituency

Lusaka, Zambia

4 December 2021