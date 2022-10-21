21 DAYS IS 21 DAYS AND ALL CASES ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA ARE A NULLITY, SAYS CONCOURT

The Constitution Court has ruled that upon the lapse of 21 days set for the High Court to hear and determine a court challenge to nominations, proceedings and all orders made by the Court ceased to have any force.

This is in the matter in which Kabushi UPND aspiring candidate Bernard Kanengo was seeking an interpretation of whether the 21 days prescribed to hear matters of nominations can be stayed or extended.

In his matter, Kanengo cited the Attorney General and ECZ as respondents seeking a determination of whether pursuant to Article 52 (4) of the Constitution, the prescribed 21 days period set for the High Court to hear the matter can be extended.

On 18th October, 2022, the Constitutional Court stated that ECZ couldn’t hold fresh nominations as the orders of the High Court to hold the elections was in force.

This morning the Appeals Court also ruled that any election held in light of a Court Order will be illegal even though the court refused to cancel the election or stop it as the application was in the wrong court.

However the Constitutional Court has ruled that the proceedings of the High Court have lapsed as the 21 day period has expired.