21 KILLED IN MOZAMBIQUE, OPPOSITION LEADER THREATENS TO INSTAL HIMSELF AS PRESIDENT

At least 21 people have been killed in violent unrest in Mozambique following the top court decision to uphold the victory of the long-ruling Frelimo party in the October presidential election. Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has announced his intention to install himself as president on 15 January.

The capital, Maputo, has experienced the worst unrest since 1975, with offices, police stations, banks, and factories looted, vandalized, and set on fire. Mondlane challenged the poll results, alleging rigged results.

-DWAfrica