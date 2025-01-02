21 VOLUNTEERS AT MAINA SOKO MEDICAL CENTRE BECOME ZNS EMPLOYEES



New Year’s Day 2025 turned into a life changing celebration for 21 hardworking volunteers at Maina Soko Medical Centre. During his visit to the facility, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lt. Gen. Maliti Solochi announced that these dedicated individuals would now become full-time employees of the Zambia National Service.





Lt. Gen. Solochi was at the facility to distribute hampers to some patients as well as to the babies born on New Year’s Day.



The newly employed volunteers include a medical doctor, a biomedical engineer, a plumber and several nurses, all of whom have contributed significantly to Maina Soko Medical Centre’s operations. Their hard work and dedication were essential in helping the facility achieve impressive milestones in 2024.





For the volunteers, the announcement was an emotional moment. After a long time of commitment without permanent employment, their efforts were finally rewarded.





This act of empowerment by Lt. Gen. Solochi not only uplifts the new employees but also reinforces the importance of recognizing and rewarding dedication in public service.



(Source: Maina Soko Medical Centre)