21 Year Old Woman Commits Suicide In Cemetery after she was found with another woman’s husband

21 YEAR OLD WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN CEMETERY AFTER BEING CONFRONTED BY RELATIVES OF THE MAN SHE WAS FOUND WITH

A 21-year-old woman of Ndola’s Masala area has allegedly committed suicide in a cemetery after she found with another woman’s husband.

Agness Mwape is alleged to have been found with the said man and the woman’s relatives then utttered some words of threat and that was how she left.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the suicide was reported by the sister to the deceased.

He said that police found the deceased hanging to a tree and a blue and white neck tie was used.

“Brief facts are that on December 18, this year the deceased was found with someone’s husband and the relatives to the same married woman uttered some words of threats to the deceased and left.

The deceased then left home at 18:00 hours without telling anyone where she was going. Then on December 21st at 06:30 hours people who went to the graveyard found the female person hanging to a tree, and reported to Lubuto Police post,” he said.

He said officers rushed to the scene and physical inspection of the body was done.

“No visible injuries were observed, apart from her foot marks and slippers at the scene. The Body has since been conveyed to Ndola Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting possible postmortem to ascertain the actual cause of death and burial,” he said.