21 YEAR-OLD YOUTH ALLEGEDLY MURDERS MOTHER’S BOYFRIEND IN FIT OF RAGE

A 21 year-old unemployed youth has allegedly murdered his mother’s 56 year-old boyfriend in an unexplained fit of rage this morning in Lusaka’s Helen Kaunda residential area.

According to neighbours, Prime Kangwa allegedly murdered Paul Mbewe in unknown circumstances at his mother’s house using sharp metal instruments at around 04:00 hours on Wednesday morning.

The deceased lived in the same area with his wife and children.

The neighbours who chose to remain anonymous have narrated to Diamond News that the suspect was a habitual drunkard who they had heard swore to kill the victim as he pleaded for his life this morning.

In a fit of rage, the suspect is said to have broken household property.

Scores of residents had turned up to view the body of the deceased, which had been laying outside the gate before the police picked it up.

(Diamond TV Zambia)