211 SUSPECTS APPREHENDED IN LUSAKA

Police in Lusaka have conducted patrols in the Central Business District (CBD) where 211 suspects have been apprehended.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the patrols that where both conducted on foot and motorized started on December 18, 2022 at 22:00 hours and ended on December 19, 2022 at 04:00 hours.

Mwale discloses to Byta FM that all the 211 suspects who include six females and 17 juveniles are detained in custody charged with the offence of Idle and Disorderly.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer reveals that the suspects will appear in court soon.