22 CHINESE NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR SYBER CRIMES PLEAD GUILTY IN COURT

Twenty-two Chinese nationals have pleaded guilty to committing cyber-related crimes in Zambia.

They are among 77 suspects who were arrested in April in connection to what authorities described as a “sophisticated internet fraud syndicate”.

The swoop on a Chinese-run company in the capital, Lusaka, followed an alarming rise in internet fraud cases in the country, targeting people in countries around the world.

The Chinese nationals are set to be sentenced on Friday, local media report.

There have been increasing cases of Zambians losing money from their mobile and bank accounts through money-laundering schemes which extend to other foreign countries, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said in April