22-year-old son, cuts off father’s t3sti!cles to heal Chipumputu!

22-year-old son, cuts off father’s testicles to heal Chipumputu!

A man of Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt has shocked residents after he decided to single handedly demolish shelter that once housed him.

In what many would describe as a taboo, ZANIS reports that Wallen Chimba, acting on the guidance of a traditional doctor to deprive his would be siblings a chance to ever visit mother earth, Chimba ripped off his father’s essential private parts.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident to ZANIS stating that, Wallen did indeed ripp off his father’s testicles and that the suspect remains in police custody.

