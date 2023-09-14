2,200,000 litres of red wine flood town after distillery tank ruptured in Portugal

In the countryside of Portugal known for its vineyards, even the accidents that happen in factories have a sense of sophistication.

The people of São Lourenco do Bairro were surprised on Sunday when a nearby distillery’s tanks broke and caused 2. 2 million liters of red wine to spill onto the road.

A video shows a big river of alcohol going down a steep hill while surprised people watch.

The winemakers at Levira Distillery were supposed to put the product into bottles when their tanks unexpectedly broke, causing a lot of liquid to spill out, enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

But it wasn’t all joyful and fun – there was a lot of wine that overflowed the local area, which caused a warning about the environment.

They had to change the direction of the red wave to prevent it from polluting the Cértima River that is close by.

The Anadia Fire Department successfully redirected the fire towards a field, according to reports from the local media.

However, Levira had to dig up the land soaked with wine to prevent any future issues.

A lot of wine spilled into a village in Portugal because the tanks at a vineyard broke open.

The distillery said: ‘We will take full responsibility for paying for the costs to clean and fix the damage. We have teams ready to start right away. ‘

‘We promise to fix this problem as fast as we can. ‘

The basement of a house near the Levira site had wine flooding in it, according to the fire department. However, it was not clear if the homeowner was upset or happy with what happened.

A similar thing happened at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Villamalea, Spain, three years ago, but only 50,000 liters were released back then.