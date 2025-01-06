23 VENDORS CONVICTED FOR ILLEGAL TRADING IN CBD



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has convicted 23 vendors for trading illegally in the Central Business District and improperly disposing of waste.





The vendors were found guilty by the Fast Track Court on 3rd January, 2025, and fined between K100 to K500, with some facing imprisonment or community service if they fail to pay.



The details of the offense are that Derick Moonga and 22 others were on 2nd January, 2025 found selling assorted items in a public place which is not designated for trade contrary to the stipulated regulations of the Local Government Act chapter 281 of the Laws of Zambia. Furthermore, other traders convicted were found indiscriminately disposing waste.





Meanwhile, the Court acquitted one of the accused for the offense of illegal disposal of waste after it was established that he was a mental patient.



The Council has been actively working to restore order in the CBD, having previously arrested 13 vendors for trading in undesignated areas.





The Local Authority highly values the importance of public health and safety standards and we are therefore urging vendors to trade in designated areas.





Therefore, the Council is sending a strong warning to traders that are in a tendency of selling in places that are not established markets to desist from doing so.



Issued By:

Chola Mwamba (Ms)

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

06/01/2025