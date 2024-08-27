A gymnast has plunged 260ft down a mountain to her d3ath while taking a selfie during a sightseeing visit to the German castle that inspired Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

Natalie Stichova, 23, was declared dead six days after she plunged nearly 262ft down Tegelberg Mountain in the state of Bavaria, Germany, on August 15.

The tragic fall reportedly took place near the picturesque Neuschwanstein Castle, as the Czech gymnast was trying to capture the perfect picture for Instagram.

In an interview with Czech media, a friend of Natalie’s disclosed that she had been standing very close to the edge of the mountain when one of her legs appeared to slip off the edge while setting up the shot in front of the castle.

The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘She fell from a height of about 80 metres (262ft). We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off.’

23 year old gymnast plunges 260ft down mountain to her d3ath while taking a selfie for Instagram

The young woman was accompanied by two friends and her boyfriend, David when the incident happened. Police described the route as a ‘challenging climb.’

Local media reported that Natalie initially survived the fall with grave injuries, and was swiftly airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

However. after hearing from doctors that she suffered irreversible brain damage, her family took her off life support on August 21.

Natalie was a well-known sports star in her home country and regularly shared snaps of her trips with her Instagram followers, showing herself on top of mountains in her workout gear.

‘Natalia spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever,’ her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in a statement.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support.