23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN GOES FOR MULALO SEAT

The lone female and youngest contestant has worked all odds seeking election as a councillor.

Few minutes before 17:00Hours, Tuesday, Josephine Nawanzi anticipates victory.

Ms. Nawanzi is of view that electing a female councillor would bring diversity in the area.

She says her main aim is to ensure massive erection of bridges, school and health facilities.

Asked where she drew her inspiration from, the confident Nawakwi pointed her mark to her party’s leadership and desire to advocate for education for young girls in her community.

Leadership Movement adopted Josephine Nawanzi and has successfully submitted her nominations.

Nawanzi is the only female candidate from both by-elections in Nakonde.

Nakonde votes on the 12th of July, and has seen great response from aspirants and political parties.