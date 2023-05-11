23,000 YOUTHS TO RECEIVE GRANTS THIS YEAR – NKANDU

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says 23,000 youths will this year benefit from the National Youth Scheme Empowerment Programme, which will see them get grants from the ministry to boost their businesses and other projects.

Mr Nkandu said the ministry will be giving out grants ranging between K500 to K5,000 to vulnerable youths and groups of young people who shall be identified.

“Another programme that we are undertaking as the New Dawn administration is the National Youth Scheme, which is a new programme, and taking into consideration the programmes that are under this scheme, my ministry has continued to implement this scheme by providing vulnerable youths in society with grants ranging from K500 to K5,000,” he said.

“We are aware that there are young people out there who may not even have a capacity to raise not even a K1. We are also aware that we may have young people who have no capacity to form a cooperative.

“We are targeting 200 to 300 vulnerable youths per district and we are targeting 23,000 youths this year who will benefit from the scheme. These are grants that should not be paid.