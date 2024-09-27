24-year-old man jailed for ass@ulting his 45-year-old sugar mummy

24-year-old man, Tonderai Mupindu, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for ass@ulting his 45-year-old lover, Anna Fadzai Katoma, after accusing her of infidelity.

The incident, which unfolded in Mvuma, Zimbabwe, occurred on September 3, 2024, when Mupindu discovered Katoma in bed with his friend, Vitalis Masamha.

According to court documents obtained by the Masvingo Mirror, Mupindu arrived at Katoma’s home early that morning, only to find the two sharing a blanket. Shocked by the sight, he left without confrontation. However, later that evening, he saw Katoma and Masamha seated together outside Penny Beer Hall at Munzhaku Business Centre, which prompted him to approach them.

Mupindu requested a private conversation with Katoma, leading them back to her homestead. During this meeting, he confronted her regarding the alleged affair, but she denied any wrongdoing. In a fit of rage, Mupindu began assaulting Katoma, resulting in visible injuries, including a swollen face and bruises around her left ear and eyes.

Following the ass@ult, Katoma reported the incident to the police, leading to Mupindu’s arrest. He was charged and appeared before Magistrate Constance Mutandwa, who handed down the 12-month sentence.

The prosecution, led by Simbarashe Hwacha, confirmed that Mupindu’s actions were fueled by jealousy and accusations of infidelity after the earlier discovery.