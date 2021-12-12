2,481 OUT OF 10,682 AWARDED STUDENTS LOANS AT UNZA

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded student loans to 2,481 eligible first year students at the University of Zambia for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to a statement made available to s24, the board received a total number of 10,682 applications, out of which 6,150 are male while 4,532 are female representing 58% and 42%, respectively.

Of the total number received, 10,485 applicants were eligible for the award of student loans while 197 were ineligible, representing 98% and 2%, respectively.

The board further says, the ineligible applicants are as a result of completing Grade 12 before 2017, non-attachment of required documents to the student loan application, having been already awarded students loans at other Universities and being non-Zambians.

They have further explained that due to budgetary constraints they are unable to award student loans to all eligible applicants for the 2021/2022 academic year.

1,340 of the total awarded applicants are male while 1,141 are female representing 54% and 46%, respectively. Further, 1,040 students awarded are from rural districts while 1,441 are from urban districts representing 42% and 58%, respectively.

All the Thirty-Nine (39) applicants living with disabilities have been awarded student loans representing 1.6% of the total awarded applicants.