25- year old electrocuted in Mokambo

A 25 year old lady of Mufulira’s Mokambo area has died after being Electrocuted.

The incident occurred yesterday January 10, 2022 around 15:30 hours at house number B 55 in Mokambo and was reported to police by the deceased’s Auntie Jessica Mulenga.

Brief facts are that the deceased Hellen Mutale after washing her clothes went to hang the clothes in the drying line.

Whilst doing that, she was electrocuted. The matter was reported to Police who visited the scene and established that the drying line was tied to a caprose.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the electrocution to Mafken radio says unfortunately, the drying line had contact with the iron sheets, which also had contact with live electricity cable on the roof.

Mr. Mweemba disclosed that this is how the victim was electrocuted and sustained severe body burns.

The body has been deposited to Ronald Ross hospital mortuary and an Inquiry file has been opened.

