25 YEAR OLD MAN OF LUSAKA FOUND GUILTY OF [email protected] 19 YEAR OLD NEPHEW

A Man of Fumba Village, Lusaka, has been found guilty of [email protected] his nephew and has been committed to the High Court for sentencing.

This is in a case Arnold Shuunga,25, a businessman, was charged with unnatural offences.

Allegations are that on October 23, 2022 in Chambeshi Bridge area, Shuunga had carnal knowledge of a 19-year-old man against the order of nature.

When the accused appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, he admitted the charge.

Facts are that on the material day around 23:00, the complainant in the matter went to sleep when shortly after which the accused broke into the room with an axe and a machete threatening him not to scream.

The victim was told that if he screams, the accused would kill him.

Shuunga then undressed the victim and molested him, the facts read in part.

Later, the victim reported the incident to his aunt and the matter was reported to Westwood Police Station.

A medical report was issued to the victim before the accused was later arrested and charged for the subject offence.

Under warn and caution, the accused admitted having committed the offence.

Public prosecutor Mwangala Chinyama told the court that the accused had no lawful justification to act in the manner he did.

When asked if the facts were correct, the accused, clad in a Panda bear jumper, said yes but that he did not enter the house with the machete.

Magistrate Mwenya convicted Shuungu of the charge and committed him to the High Court for sentencing because she had limited powers.

Credit: Mwebantu