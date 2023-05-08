25-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO MURDERED HIS SISTER DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF POLICE VEHICLE

By Helga Chibwe

A 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered his biological sister has died in Serenje General Hospital after jumping off a moving police vehicle.

According to Central Province Police Commissioner David Chileshe, the incident happened when the suspect was being transported to a police station.

Mukosha landed with his head first, thus sustaining serious head injuries.

He died around 20:00 hours on Saturday night at Serenje district hospital where he was battling for his life on an oxygen support machine.

Mukosha who is said to have been mentally ill allegedly killed his elder sister Christabel three days ago using a pestle.- Diamond TV