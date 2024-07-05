2,551 Male Recruits pass out from Zambia Army Special Forces School in MbalaThe biggest ever from the School

2,551 ZAMBIA ARMY MALE RECRUITS PASSOUT IN MBALA DISTRICT

Highlights from the Passout Parade for the Zambia Army intake 37 of 2023 male recruits at the Special Forces Training School in Mbala district officiated by the Minister of Defence Hon. Ambrose Lufuma MP;

✅ The Minister commended the 2551 male recruits for their hard work, dedication and commitment throughout their training.

✅ It is Government’s hope that deployment of these recruits will increase man power and strength in the army.

✅It is Government’ s desire to see the Defence Forces grounded in professionalism, discipline and loyalty.

✅ The recruits demonstrated extraordinary bravery by overcoming difficult mental and physical obstacles in order to serve the nation.

✅ Government will always provide tools and instruction required for the men and women in Green to perform their jobs properly and efficiently.

✅ Government has made strides by investing in modern equipment, technology and infrastructure to ensure that the Defence Forces remain a formidable force capable of defending territorial integrity and contribute to economic development.

✅ Government will conduct regular recruitments to ensure the Defence Forces remain strong and capable of executing their mandate.

✅ The Minister has since paid tribute to the British, French and the United States governments for their continued support to Zambia’s Defence Forces and Mbala training centre in particular.