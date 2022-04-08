26 passengers have cheated death after the bus they were in caught fire in Ndola.

The 26 passengers from Nakonde were en route to Kasumbalesa when the bus caught fire in the morning on the Ndola-Kabwe stretch after a suspected electrical fault.

All the passengers have survived while goods have burnt to ashes.

Copperbelt acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale confirmed the incident in a media statement.

Peter Bembele 34 of Chingola reported that Hardwork Bus Scania registration number AIC 2209 got burnt after fire started outside the bus at a banker near the main tank.

Facts of the matter are that on Thursday at 10:00 hrs the said bus started off from Nakonde to Kasumbalesa with 26 passengers, they traveled the whole night. When the bus reached an area called Tugargan turnoff, it started burning, that’s how the driver alerted all passengers to come out of the bus, he said.