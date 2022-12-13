26 YEAR OLD ILLEGAL GOLD MINER BURIED ALIVE

(ZANIS) A 26 year old illegal miner has died in a fatal mine accident at Luili gold mine in Mumbwa District.

Central Province Commissioner of Police David Mukuka, confirmed the death and identified the deceased as Reuben Chama.

Mr. Mukuka says the accident happened on Sunday around 15:30 hours during an illegal gold mining activity when the wet ground curved in and buried the victim alive.

The Police Commissioner said the victim sustained fatal head injuries, broken legs and died on the spot.

Mr Mukuka disclosed that the body of the deceased was retrieved from the pit by the people around the mine and has since been deposited in Nangoma Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The Commissioner says police have launched investigations into the fatal mining accident and warned that anyone found engaging in illegal mining activities will be arrested.