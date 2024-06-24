26-year-old Woman Dies After Taking Drug-laced Drink In Nightclub

In a series of alarming incidents in Gambia, the deaths of three young individuals have sparked investigations by local authorities, highlighting concerns over drug-related harm and safety in nightlife establishments.

The first tragic case involves 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German, who passed away after reportedly consuming a drug-laced drink at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024. According to reports, Hydara experienced severe reactions soon after ingestion and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she succumbed to the effects on Saturday.

In response to the incident, the Gambia Police Force issued a statement on Sunday, June 23, confirming the ongoing investigation into Hydara’s death. They have detained a 23-year-old friend of the deceased, Titi Camara, from the same locality, to aid in the investigation.

Simultaneously, the Banjul Police are probing the sudden death of 20-year-old Alhagie Darboe, who reportedly consumed a similar drug at a club, leading to his untimely demise at Ndemban Clinic. Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of an individual known as Balanding, implicated in the sale of the drug to Darboe.

In a related incident, the Barra Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Bubacarr Sarr from Barra, who allegedly consumed a substance named Kush, resulting in self-harm and his subsequent death at Essau District Hospital.

Amid these tragedies, the Inspector General of Police and other police leaders have called for heightened public vigilance and cooperation in combating drug abuse and trafficking. They emphasize the need for strengthened partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the community to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, a source close to the victims expressed profound grief over Hydara’s death, attributing it to someone maliciously tampering with her drink. The source described Hydara as a cherished friend known for her humility and industrious spirit, underscoring the devastating impact of such incidents on families and communities.

As investigations unfold, authorities remain focused on apprehending those responsible for distributing harmful substances while urging the public, especially parents and youth groups, to join in efforts to prevent similar tragedies in the future.