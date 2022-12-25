27 DUMPED BODIES IN NGWERERE AREA: SOLE SURVIVOR DIES IN HOSPITAL

On a very sad note, I wish to confirm the death of the only survivor in the incident where 27 bodies of Ethiopian Nationals were discovered dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere Area which occurred on 11th December, 2022.

He died on Friday, 23rd December, 2022 at 20:30Hrs at Maina Soko Military Hospital where he was receiving treatment. We await post mortem to establish cause of death.

We were hopeful he would survive to help with investigations but nevertheless, together with other law enforcement agencies, we are making good progress in bringing the perpetrators to book as investigations are still on-going.

Josephine N. Malambo (Mrs)

Ag.PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER