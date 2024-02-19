27 SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPATE OF ROBBERIES AND ATTACKS IN SOME TOWNSHIPS IN LUSAKA

27 suspects aged between 23 and 50 including two women have been picked up by police in an operation carried out in Lusaka’s Chalala, Libala, Chris Corner area, Mahopo and Mapoloto areas.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the operation was targeting people who have been behind a spate of robberies and attacks in these communities.

Mr. Mwale says the operation started on February 17, 2024 at 22:00 hours and ended today at 05:00 hours.

He says the 27 suspects are all in safe custody waiting to be charged.

PHOENIX NEWS