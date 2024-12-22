27-year-old woman who was married to 66-year-old tycoon confirms breakup 6 months after wedding

A-27-year-old Kenyan woman, Carol Mwangi has ended her marriage to a 66-year-old man, Ben Ndegw.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in February 2024, in Kiharu, Murang’a county.

Carol, an entrepreneur, had shared photos from her wedding on social media, declaring she was officially a Mrs.

“This is where our forever begins,” she wrote.

The photos went viral, with many people criticizing their age gap.

A few months later, people noticed that she had deleted the photos from social media, sparking breakup rumours.

When journalists reached out to the mother of one, she confirmed she and Ndegwa were no longer together.

“We parted ways in August…I had no choice but to leave,” she said.