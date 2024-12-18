2,790 CASH FOR WORK BENEFICIARIES PAID IN CHITAMBO



Chitambo local authority has paid cash for work beneficiaries dues for November, amounting to K1,674,000.





The local authority has further appreciated the beneficiaries for their patience in regard to delayed payment. In mitigating these delays, Chitambo local authority employed 20 data entry personnel to assist the officers.





The local authority has since employed 4973 beneficiaries for the month of December each to receive K600 after working for 10 days.





The government introduced cash for work programs as one of the measures to help mitigate challenges chitambo residents are going through poised by drought in 2023-2024 farming season.





Issued by:

Rodrick Nyirenda

Public Relations officer