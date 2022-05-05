A 28-year-old supply teacher identified as Ammy Singleton has been accused of grooming a boy for sex.

Singleton was arrested before Christmas last year and was charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

Court documents revealed that the alleged offence took place in Port Augusta, South Australia, between November 1 and 30 last year.

Prosecutors on Wednesday May 4, asked Port Augusta Magistrates Court for more time to gather and analyse evidence, as well as meet with the alleged victim and his family.

However, the 28-year-old accused’s lawyer David McLeod said that the 12-week period requested is “excessive”.

Singleton, previously described as a “sporting role model” was detained by police on December 23 last year and first appeared in court on February 14. ABC News reported she is expected back in the dock on July 20.

The head of a Port Augusta school sent a letter to his pupils’ parents about the arrest. In February, the principal wrote to parents telling them that Singleton, who was a temporary relief teacher at the school for just one day, had been charged with a child sex offence.

The letter stressed that Ms Singleton only taught at the school on one occasion in July 2020. It read;

“The incident does not involve any students at our school and the information available to the school suggests there is no need for any concern for any children at our school.

“Ms Singleton has bail conditions that prevent her from engaging in any child-related work.

“I understand this is distressing information.

“If you have any concerns about the safety and welfare of your child, please feel free to contact me directly at the school.”