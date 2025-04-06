28-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DIES AFTER CONSUMING ‘HOLY WATER AND ANOINTING OIL’ FROM SELF-PROCLAIMED PROPHET IN GWEMBE

A 28-year-old woman of Twachiyanda Village in Gwembe District of Southern Province has died after taking purported “holy water and anointing oil” from a self-proclaimed prophet of God from Choma District.

The matter was reported to Gwembe Police Station at 07:30hrs this morning by 71-year-old George Cheelo, the father to the deceased.

Mr Cheelo reported that on Friday, his daughter Rolina Hamilandu started purging and vomiting shortly after taking the said water and oil from Physical Sindele aged 37 until around 04:00hrs this morning when she eventually died.

Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka has confirmed that the purported prophet went to Gwembe and visited the area for the purpose of healing the sick from all sorts of ailments.

Mr Daka says the now deceased person approached him on Friday 4th April, 2025 seeking treatment for infertility.

He says she was on the very day around 13:00hrs given the “holy water and anointing oil” to drink as treatment for her condition but later started vomiting and purging until this morning at 02:00hrs when she was rushed to Makuyu Clinic where she later died around 04:00hrs..

Mr Daka says officers have since visited the scene, picked the corpse for postmortem and arrested the suspect for investigations into the matter.

(📷 for illustration purposes only)