

By Chileshe Mwango

Low turnout has continued to characterize the ongoing continuous registration of voters being conducted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- with only 2,810 new voters registered since the exercise commenced on June 1st 2022.

Giving an update on the continuous voter registration at a media briefing in Lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the provisional statistics covering a period June and July 31st, 2022 from all the 10 districts, indicate that 1,898 of those captured are males while and 912 are females.

Mr. Nshindano has also disclosed that the commission has managed to update voter records from 1,537 people within the same period.

He has however disclosed that the new registered voters will not participate in any election until the voter register is certified by his office which will be done at the end of December, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano says the Kabushi Parliamentary by election will take place once the commission finalizes all statutory requirements needed before another election is held.

PHOENIX NEWS