2Pac Trial: Keefe D’s $750k Bail Bond In Limbo As Judge Questions Source

Keefe D will have to wait longer to find out if he will be released on bond after being accused of 2Pac’s murder.

On Tuesday, June 25, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny delayed approving Keefe’s $750,000 bond.

AP reported that Judge Kierny expressed doubts about the source of the funds. She announced that her decision on the bond will come after a thorough review of Keefe D’s financial records. One key issue is the involvement of controversial manager Cash “Wack 100” Jones, who stated on Instagram on Sunday, June 23, that he had “finalized” Keefe D’s bond.

Jones reportedly paid over $100,000 to secure a New Jersey-based insurance company to cover the rest of the bond. At the hearing, Jones claimed that his contribution was a “gift.” However, prosecutors argued that the manager’s payment was made to secure an interview with the accused killer.

The judge noted that the defense had not provided sufficient evidence to show that the bail money was not connected to Keefe potentially discussing 2Pac’s murder. Judge Kierny stated that any contrary evidence presented by the defense was not credible.

Jones admitted he wanted to interview Keefe but insisted he planned to do so after the suspect’s trial, which is scheduled to begin in November. Judge Kierny has not set a timetable for her decision on the bond.

Keefe’s attorneys requested house arrest for their client back in January, arguing that, due to his poor health, Keefe poses no danger and that he would not flee before the trial. This followed a previous request for leniency at the end of last year, which was denied after Keefe was deemed “too dangerous” for bail.

In December 2023, documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the state of Nevada opposed Keefe’s request to be released from custody on his recognizance.