£3 BILLION OFFERED TO ZAMBIA BY UK TO HELP THE COUNTRY’S QUEST FOR INDUSTRIALISATION AND ENERGY SECURITY

By Lukundo Nankamba

An energy expert says the £3 billion to be invested by the UK government for renewable energy in Zambia will help the country’s quest for industrialization, energy security both local and in the region.

The United Kingdom has offered to support Zambia’s mining, minerals and renewable energy sectors with £2.5 billion of British private sector investment and £500 million of government-backed investments.

Commenting on this development, Energy expert Johnstone Chikwanda says this will help Zambia make progress towards the attainment of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal -SDG- Number 7 which calls for universal access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy for all by 2030.

Dr Chikwanda explains that pursuing different pathways to energy sources will significantly assist the country’s energy portfolio which is still biased towards hydro power, a situation which makes Zambia vulnerable due to frequent challenges regarding rainfall pattern.

He adds that the recent tariff adjustments which were aimed at making the energy sector more viable have started to bear dividends.

