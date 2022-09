3 DAYS IN POLICE CELL MWALWALA, BE SERIOUS GUYS.

Seer 1 wrote.;

Sean Tembo=3 days in police cell sick.

Kambwili=1 minute 13 seconds in the presence of an ordinary police sergeant, fainted.

HH= 128 days in the most filthy, notorious prisons, came out strong like a bouncing baby boy.

Talk is cheap.

Be serious guys.