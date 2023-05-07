3 Luano teachers transferred over s3x by wizards

3 Luano teachers transferred over sex by wizards

THREE female teachers in Luano, Central Province, who last year spoke out alleging that suspected wizards were having sex with them in their sleep at night have permanently left the school.

Central Province education officer Mambe Hamududu said the teachers, who were based at Kamimbia Primary School in Chief Shaibela’s area, were temporarily relocated to another school after they opened up about the alleged sexual abuse at night.

“We removed the teachers from the school they were in to another school and since then we haven’t had any problem,” she said.

Ms Hamududu said in an interview that it is difficult to establish if the teachers were telling the truth, especially that Chief Shaibela dismissed their allegations h… Zambia Daily Mail