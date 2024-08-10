3 NYIMBA PUPILS DIE AFTER OVERLOADED COROLLA FALLS IN DITCH



Three pupils from Kacholola Boarding School in Nyimba District have died after an overloaded Toyota Corolla which was carrying nine pupils lost control and fell into a ditch in Mwengelele area on the Great East Road.



The accident occurred after the driver of the Nyimba bound Toyota Corolla failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speeding.



Some pupils were heading to Nyimba Boma while others were going to Petauke District from School.



Eastern Province police commanding officer ROBERTSON MWEEMBA told ZNBC News in Chipata that the accident occurred around 17:00 hours yesterday.



Mr. MWEEMBA said the deceased sustained head injuries while other pupils including the driver sustained injuries and are admitted to Nyimba District hospital.



He has appealed to teachers and parents to make proper travel arrangements for pupils who are in boarding schools.



Credit- ZNBC