3 out of the 13 suspects who were freed from detention by a police officer to celebrate new year have been recaptured

Search for New Year’s Eve escapees continue as police close in on 3



A FEMALE and two male detainees who were among the 13 released from lawful custody by a reportedly drunk cop in Lusaka so that they could celebrate the New Year have been apprehended.



The 13 suspects, seven males and six females were aided to escape on New Year’s Eve from Leonard Cheelo Police Post around 14:00 hours so that they could have a chance to be merry and witness the fireworks by detective inspector Titus Phiri.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said

Yesterday that the three were re-apprehended on Monday at 17:00 hours, with the support of the local community and officers from Kanyama Police Station.





These include: “Memory Mpukuta, female, aged 22 years, of Makeni Villa, Lusaka, who was facing a charge of theft. Kelvin Mwape, male, aged 47 years, of Banda Masauko area, Lusaka, who was facing a charge of malicious damage to property.”





Hamoonga further revealed Simon Phiri, aged 41 years, of Banda Masauko area, Lusaka, who was facing a charge of being found in possession of psychotropic substances had also been rearrested.



“The trio is currently detained at Kanyama Police Station and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” stated Hamoonga.





He said efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining 10 escapees are ongoing as a manhunt remains active.





The Zambia Police Service appealed to members of the public to report any information that may lead to the capture of the 10 currently at large.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba January 15, 2025