3 Palestinians to be freed daily in exchange of Israeli hostage after extended truce

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said they got the list of captives who will be released today and their families are being told.

Last night, two women and nine children and teenagers were set free. They were all kidnapped from the same kibbutz.

About 170 people are still being held in Gaza, but Hamas claims they are not responsible for all of them. This could make it harder to free the most vulnerable people.

The youngest person being held captive is a ten-month-old baby.

US officials are saying that they will keep working to extend the deal until everyone is let go.

In Gaza, the fighting has stopped for now. This has helped deliver essential supplies to people in need. But the United Nations says they still need a lot more help.