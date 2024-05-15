3 people killed and 59 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai during torrential rains

Strong storms and heavy rain in Mumbai, India caused a big sign to fall, injuring many and killing three individuals.The news was reported by the Press Trust of India on Monday.

Many people were believed to be stuck after a building fell down in the neighborhood of Ghatkopar, according to the Mumbai police on the social media site X.

At least 47 people were saved and are now getting medical care at the hospital, according to Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy leader of Maharashtra state. He said they will look into the accident. The search and rescue work kept going.

During the monsoon season from June to September, India gets a lot of rain and floods that can be very serious. This rainy season brings a lot of the rain that falls in South Asia each year. The rain is very important for crops, but it can also cause a lot of damage.

India’s weather department said that there could be lightning, rain, and strong winds in some areas of Mumbai in the next few hours, according to local media.