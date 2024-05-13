30 FEMALE ZAMBIANS AWARDED SCOTTISH SCHOLARSHIPS

30 female Zambians have been awarded Scottish scholarships to attain training at Heriot Watt University in Scotland, under the Enable Scholarship Programme.

Heriot Watt Club-Zambia President, Sam Abrahams says this is a direct response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s request for education support from the Scottish government.

ZANIS reports that Mr Abrahams was speaking last night at the launch cocktail of 30 scholarship recipients for the gender equality initiative cohort two.

He noted that the selection has a representation from six different provinces of Zambia, who will undertake a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) training.

Mr Abrahams said the 30 candidates received their offers after a scrutiny of 1,000 applications.

“Those 1,000 applications we see represent the strength and depth of the academic talent from across Zambia,” Mr Abrahams said.

And Ministry of Defence Permanent, Norman Chipakupaku, who is also Heriot Watt University alumni pledged his support to the 30 new scholars.

Mr Chipakupaku urged the scholars to ensure they complete their course and contribute towards the development of the country.

Meanwhile, Heriot Watt University Malaysia Campus Provost, Ted Henry disclosed an additional funding for 10 new scholarships, in Masters of Science (MSc) programmes.

Prof. Henry stated that the programmes are in renewable energy, sustainable cooling systems, and construction project management.

And one of the recipients, Mirriam Chimba said they are grateful for the lifetime opportunity to acquire an MBA to improve their education qualifications.