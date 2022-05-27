30 REASONS WHY PF WILL NEVER EVER BOUNCE BACK

By Koswe Editors

Here are facts about PF

1. They run the most tribalist cabinet Zambia has ever had;

2. They bought ambulances at $200,000 each

3. They bought fire trucks at $1,000,000 each

4. They stole millions from Luapula University

5. They stole millions from Ntumpa University

6. They stole from Lewanika University

7. They assaulted Obed Kasongo and killed him

8. They killed Lawrence Banda

9. They shot at Nsama Nsama

10. They borrowed $30 Billion leading to our debt crunch in Zambia.

11. They found the Kwacha at K5 to a dollar, they left it at K23 to a dollar

12. They came into office as poor, and they left office rich.

13. They elevated carders over the police.

14. They were corrupt, they stole, and they kept corrupting vuvuzelas to speak for them.

15. They transformed cabinet into a kantemba situation where they were buying and selling government goods with each other.

16. They had no regard for the rule of law; and they took the law in their hands.

17. They appointed judges on the basis of political affiliation even if the candidates were facing corruption charges.

18. They introduced Bill 10 so that they could rule this country forever.

19. They introduced Bill 10 in order to completely obliterate the powers of parliament.

20. They gave Zambians expired drugs

21. They gave Zambians leaking condoms

22. They killed Verspers Shimuzhila

23. They killed Frank Mugala

24. They failed to pay for the Kazungula Bridge

25. They gassed all Zambians

26. They closed Post Newspaper, Prime TV and Muvi TV

27. They stole and bought 42 Fire Tenders at $42 million

28. They refused to pay retirees their money

29. They made Education look useless and that only cadres were important to them.

30. They bought more teagass than books in schools.

They are kelenkas…

We are now on a path of healing and may the curse of the Patriotic Front never return to our nation.