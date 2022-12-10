30 YEAR OLD MAN FOUND DEAD AFTER A FIGHT WITH WIFE

A 30 year man of Choma has been found dead near a bar in Choma’s Mwapona Compound.

Harikisha Sibooli is said to have been drinking at the said bar with his wife only identified as Loveness, believed to be in her late 20’s, when a fight ensued between them around 01:00hours, Saturday.

According to a report published by Byta FM, a motionless body resting of Sibooli on a flower fence in a pool of blood, with a knife suspected to have been the weapon used placed next to his remains.

Meanwhile, several residents of Mwapona who were found at the scene condemned the act and blamed late night drinking as the major cause of lawlessness in the area.

They have expressed fear for their lives due to what they described as rising criminal acts in Mwapona Compound.

And Mwapona area Councilor, Donald Simato, laments that instances of crime are getting out of hand in the vicinity.

Simato has narrated to Byta FM News how the wife to the deceased went to report to the Police that she had been assaulted by the husband around 04:00 hours, only for Officers to discover that the alleged perpetrator has been murdered.

Meanwhile, the wife to the deceased, as well as the bar owner and bar tender where Sibooli was discovered dead have been apprehended by Police to help with investigations in the case.

Police have since picked up the remains of the deceased.