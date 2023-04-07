30 YEAR OLD WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY A PRESIDENTIAL POLICE OUTRIDER

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka has died after she was yesterday hit by a motorbike bearing registration number ZP 3074 while crossing the road near Selena Trust School in Chalala area.

In a statement, Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said Mirriam Tembo was rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Police recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident in which a woman who was identified as Mirriam Tembo aged 30 of unknown house number in Garden Compound, Kanele area died after sustaining fatal injuries,” he said.

Mr Mwale said said the rider of the motorbike identified as Constable Mungala aged 33 of State House Police camp survived with injuries and is admitted to the Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“The motorbike is extensively damaged,” he said.

Mr Mwale said the body of the deceased was deposited in University Teaching Hospitals mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.

Source: Mwebantu