300 FAMILIES AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN MANDEVU, SHAKAFUSWA INFORMS VEEP


MANDFEVU PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa has informed Vice-President Mutale Nalumango that so far 300 people have been affected by floods in the area.


The Vice-President is on a fact-finding mission in the constituency.


Shakafuswa said 22 families have been evacuated so far.

  1. Extremely sad.We need rain but it feels sad when our people face such conditions.As a country let us work together as we did on COVID-19 and help the flood victims in various ways.

