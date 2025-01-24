300 FAMILIES AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN MANDEVU, SHAKAFUSWA INFORMS VEEP



MANDFEVU PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa has informed Vice-President Mutale Nalumango that so far 300 people have been affected by floods in the area.



The Vice-President is on a fact-finding mission in the constituency.



Shakafuswa said 22 families have been evacuated so far.