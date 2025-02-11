300 MOURNERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUSPECTED FOODS POISONING AT KALULUSHI FUNERAL



About 300 mourners are alleged to have consumed suspected poisonous food at a funeral in Magam area, Kalulushi District, leading to widespread cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.



Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba and Kalulushi District Medical Officer Dr. Fortune Mumba confirmed the incident, which occurred on Friday.



According to Mr. Mweemba, the mourners ate food packed in colorless plastic packs containing nshima, chicken, beans, and impwa. Shortly afterward, they began experiencing severe gastrointestinal symptoms.



“When police visited the clinic, it was confirmed that 66 victims were received and attended to, with six referred to Kalulushi General Hospital,” Mr. Mweemba said.



Dr. Mumba reported that medical facilities in the district received a total of 130 victims. “Only 13 were admitted, but their conditions are stable. The rest have since been discharged after receiving treatment,” he said.



Police investigations are ongoing

as the authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the source and cause of the suspected food poisoning.